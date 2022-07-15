Telangana: All districts receive above normal rainfall this monsoon season

Hyderabad: For the past few days, all districts of Telangana State including Hyderabad are witnessing heavy rainfall. People leaving in low-lying areas are being identified and shifted to special camps.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), all districts of Telangana received more than the normal rainfall during the period from June 1 to July 15.

Nizamabad district witnessed the highest deviation i.e., 205 percent as it received 877 mm of rainfall as compared to the normal rainfall of 287.9 mm.

Except for Jogulamba Gadwal district, all other districts received ‘large excess’ rainfall during the period. Jogulamba Gadwal also saw a deviation of 41 percent from the normal rainfall.

Districts Actual rainfall (in mm) Normal rainfall (in mm) Deviation (in percent) Adilabad 837.2 332.1 152.0 Kumuram Bheem 913.7 324.9 181.0 Mancherial 820.5 332.7 147.0 Nirmal 944.3 325.6 190.0 Nizamabad 877.0 287.9 205.0 Jagtial 886.4 294.5 201.0 Peddapalli 823.2 311.9 164.0 Jayashankar 895.5 302.4 196.0 Bhadradri Kothagudem 582.2 259.8 124.0 Mahabubabad 542.5 230.8 135.0 Warangal 531.8 263.5 102.0 Hanumakonda 514.7 254.6 102.0 Karimnagar 684.0 234.2 192.0 Rajanna Sircilla 587.6 255.4 130.0 Kamareddy 601.1 255.8 135.0 Sangareddy 411.1 211.6 94.0 Medak 439.4 235.0 87.0 Siddipet 396.1 192.4 106.0 Jangaon 431.3 223.3 93.0 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 312.0 170.3 83.0 Medchal-Malkajgiri 357.4 177.9 101.0 Hyderabad 272.1 161.7 68.0 Rangareddy 304.5 152.5 100.0 Vikarabad 325.2 185.8 75.0 Mahabubnagar 296.9 146.4 103.0 Jogulamba Gadwal 153.6 108.6 41.0 Wanaparthy 232.2 130.5 78.0 Nagarkurnool 253.4 132.9 91.0 Nalgonda 277.9 144.5 92.0 Suryapet 328.5 168.9 94.0 Khammam 387.8 214.8 81.0 Mulugu 876.3 327.5 168.0 Narayanpet 225.0 127.0 77.0 Telangana State 524.9 226.6 132.0 Cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 15

TSDPS forecast

TSDPS forecasted that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Telangana till July 17. It also forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the state will be in the range of 29-32 degrees Celsius and 20-23 degrees Celsius.

In the GHMC area too, light to moderate rainfall is expected till July 17. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 28-30 degrees Celsius and 20-22 degrees Celsius.

Preventive measures

Yesterday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the Collectors, Superintendents of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Peddapally districts and other senior officials and reviewed the situation in the respective districts.

Chief Secretary directed that all the low-lying areas which are likely to be submerged have to be identified and the people living in those areas should be shifted to special camps.

He directed the Collectors to be on high alert and take all measures to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people.