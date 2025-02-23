Telangana allocates Rs 41.45 cr for National Highway repairs

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has approved a budget allocation of Rs 41.45 crores for the maintenance and repair of national highways affected by floods.

This decision was formalized through an order issued on Saturday by Ramakrishnarao, the Special Chief Secretary of the state’s Finance department.

The budget is divided into two primary categories: Rs 23.19 crores designated for general works under the National Highways (NH) sector, and Rs 18.26 crores allocated specifically for flood repairs and ongoing maintenance.

These funds are part of the financial provisions for the fiscal year 2024-25 and will be transferred to the National Highways division within the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department.

This allocation aims to address the urgent need for infrastructure repair in light of recent flooding, ensuring that the national highways remain safe and operational for public use.