Telangana allocates Rs 41.45 cr for National Highway repairs

This allocation aims to address the urgent need for infrastructure repair in light of recent flooding, ensuring that the national highways remain safe and operational for public use.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 23rd February 2025 11:38 am IST
National Highway
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has approved a budget allocation of Rs 41.45 crores for the maintenance and repair of national highways affected by floods.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

This decision was formalized through an order issued on Saturday by Ramakrishnarao, the Special Chief Secretary of the state’s Finance department.

The budget is divided into two primary categories: Rs 23.19 crores designated for general works under the National Highways (NH) sector, and Rs 18.26 crores allocated specifically for flood repairs and ongoing maintenance.

MS Creative School

These funds are part of the financial provisions for the fiscal year 2024-25 and will be transferred to the National Highways division within the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department.

This allocation aims to address the urgent need for infrastructure repair in light of recent flooding, ensuring that the national highways remain safe and operational for public use.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 23rd February 2025 11:38 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button