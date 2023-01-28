Telangana: Amshala Swamy, face of Nalgonda fluorosis passes away

Hyderabad: The face of the Nalgonda fluorosis crisis Amshala Swamy passed away at his residence at Shivannagudem of Marriguda Mandal in the district on Saturday morning.

Swamy, 37, fell from his battery-operated wheelchair while climbing the ramp of his double-bedroom house on Friday. He seems to be normal earlier but he vomited blood the next day and died a few hours later.

Swamy was a part of the long-drawn protest by the Jala Sadhana Samithi and became known across the country in 2002 after a photograph of him emerged lying on a table in front of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The agitators met to highlight the severity of the issue.

Swamy was also part of several delegations of fluorosis victims who met several chief ministers to submit representations for a solution to the issue.

Recently Swamy was in the news when the minister for municipal administration and urban development K T Rama Rao sanctioned funds for his two-bedroom house and a salon. Swamy had lunch with KTR during the latter’s visit to Munugode for the by-elections in November last year.

KCR, KTR offer condolences

Upon hearing Swamy’s demise, the Telangana chief minister’s office remembered Amshala Swamy’s fight against the dreaded disease. It said that Swamy was an inspiration to provide fluorosis-free purified drinking water in the state through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

స్వరాష్ట్రంలో మిషన్ భగీరథ పథకం ద్వారా, ఫ్లోరోసిస్ రహిత శుద్ధి చేసిన స్వచ్ఛమైన తాగునీటిని అందించాలనే దృఢ సంకల్పానికి, అంశాల స్వామి వంటి వారే ప్రేరణగా నిలిచారని సీఎం తెలిపారు. అంశాల స్వామి మరణం బాధాకరమని విచారం వ్యక్తం చేసారు. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు తన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలిపారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 28, 2023

KTR also took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

“My Heartfelt condolences to the family of Sri Amshala Swamy Garu who passed away today. He was a fighter who championed the cause of Fluorosis victims & an inspiration to many. He will always remain close to my heart. May his soul rest in peace,” KTR tweeted.