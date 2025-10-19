Telangana, Andhra Jamiat Ulama president Hafiz Pir Shabbir Ahmed passes away

Hyderabad: In tragic news, the president of Jamiat Ulama Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Maulana Hafiz Pir Shabbir Ahmed, passed away on Sunday, during Fajr prayers.

A distinguished religious scholar, Maulana Shabbir Ahmed, was a former MLC of undivided Andhra Pradesh and actively worked for the educational, social, and economic upliftment of the Muslim community.

The funeral prayers (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be held on Sunday after Asr at Shaheen Markaz at Santosh Nagar.

His son, Pir Irshad Ahmed Nasir, is a senior Youth Congress leader and currently serves as the National Convener for SC, ST, BC, and Minority Affairs in the All India Congress Committee. Another son, Pir Munir Jaber, is also an active leader in the Hyderabad Youth Congress.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) mourned his death and remembered his contribution to the development of Telangana and commitment to communal harmony.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed Saheb, President of Jamiat Ulama Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He was a respected Aalim-e-Deen (religious scholar) and a devoted leader who dedicated his entire life to the cause of education, community welfare, and social service. His tireless efforts under the banner of Jamiat Ulama for the upliftment of the Qaum (community) and Millat (society), as well as for the protection of religious and national rights, are truly commendable,” party working president KT Rama Rai said.

The passing of Maulana Hafiz Pir Shabbir Ahmed has evoked widespread grief across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. His demise is being mourned as a significant loss to the state’s religious and social leadership.