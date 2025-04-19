Telangana, AP officials hold joint meeting to coordinate Haj 2025 arrangements

Hyderabad: To ensure smooth arrangements for Haj 2025, officials from the Haj Committees of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh convened a joint coordination meeting on Saturday, April 19, at the Conference Hall of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

The meeting was presided over by Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir and attended by Andhra Pradesh minister of law and minorities welfare N Md Farooq.

In his address, Shabbir Ali reaffirmed Telangana’s commitment to hosting all pilgrims departing from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point, including those from Andhra Pradesh. “CM Revanth has directed every pilgrim must be treated with utmost care, dignity, and respect. The Telangana Haj Committee is fully prepared to make Haj-2025 a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience,” he said.

Also Read Haj 2025 to be the last summer pilgrimage for 16 years

Minister Md Farooq stated that approximately 1,200 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh would depart from Hyderabad for this year’s Haj pilgrimage. “We appreciate the support being extended to our pilgrims and look forward to seamless coordination between both states,” he said.

Officials briefed that a total of 12,000 pilgrims from 17 states are expected to embark on the Haj pilgrimage through the Hyderabad Embarkation Point. A total of 31 flights are scheduled to depart beginning April 29, with secen heading to Madinah and 24 to Jeddah.

The Telangana Haj Committee will oversee all logistical arrangements at the Haj House in Hyderabad, including boarding, lodging, transportation, luggage handling, food, and medical assistance.