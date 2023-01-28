Telangana: Applications for Dr KVR Prasad’s scholarship close today

Hyderabad: Members of the HES Society have announced Dr KVR Prasad Memorial Scholarship for medical students who have cleared NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

The final date for application on the website is January 28 (Saturday).

HES Society was founded by the family members of Dr KVR Prasad earlier this year to aid and mentor deserving individuals to excel in the fields of education, and sports and help those who need access to good healthcare but cannot afford it.

Students who are eligible for admission to a medical college on merit but cannot afford to pay the fee due to low family income can avail of this scholarship.

The society will fund the student’s undergraduate college fees for four years.

Eligibility

Candidates should have secured a seat through NEET UG in a government medical college in Telangana and must have a family income of less than Rs 1 lakh per annum.

HES earlier supplied essential commodities to over a hundred households during the lockdown period. The society is currently funded by the family members of the society, and the sale of the book ‘I’mPossible’, authored by Dr K Hari Prasad.