Telangana: Applications for new ration cards to be accepted from Oct 2

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to develop a plan for issuing new ration cards, with applications set to be accepted starting October 2.

During a review meeting on Thursday, September 19, which focused on the procedures for issuing these cards, the chief minister, alongside Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, made several recommendations and provided guidance to the officials, a press release said.

They discussed the implementation of digital ration cards aimed at assisting those in need and agreed to convene another review meeting on this topic soon.