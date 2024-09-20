Telangana: Applications for new ration cards to be accepted from Oct 2

CM Revanth Reddy and ministers discuss strategies for issuing digital ration cards soon.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 20th September 2024 9:35 am IST
Telangana CM directs officials to prepare new ration card action plan
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to develop a plan for issuing new ration cards, with applications set to be accepted starting October 2.

During a review meeting on Thursday, September 19, which focused on the procedures for issuing these cards, the chief minister, alongside Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, made several recommendations and provided guidance to the officials, a press release said.

Also Read
Telangana govt to issue new ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries: Uttam

They discussed the implementation of digital ration cards aimed at assisting those in need and agreed to convene another review meeting on this topic soon.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 20th September 2024 9:35 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button