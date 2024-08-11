Telangana govt to issue new ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries: Uttam

Hyderabad: Minister for Civil Supplies, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, announced that the State government will issue new ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries in Telangana.

He made this announcement while speaking to the media after a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on new ration cards at his office in the Secretariat on Saturday.

Meeting of Sub-Committee on New Ration Cards in Telangana

The sub-committee, chaired by Uttam Kumar Reddy and including Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as members, discussed the modalities of the new ration card issuance process in its first meeting. Civil Supplies Commissioner D.S. Chauhan, Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, and other officials participated in the meeting.

The sub-committee examined various factors to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach. Proposed eligibility criteria include an annual income limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, ownership of less than 3.5 acres of dry land or 7.5 acres of wetland in rural areas, and an annual income limit of Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

To seek opinions from representatives

Uttam Kumar Reddy also announced that letters would be sent to all Members of Parliament, the Legislative Assembly, and the Legislative Council to seek their input on the eligibility criteria. The Civil Supplies Department has been tasked with drafting and sending these letters immediately.

Furthermore, the sub-committee will consider the recommendations of the Saxena Committee, headed by Dr. N.C. Saxena, which includes Supreme Court Special Commissioner Harsh Mander as a member.

Telangana currently has 89.96 lakh ration cards covering 281.70 lakh units. Of these, 35.51 lakh are state-issued cards, while the remaining 54.45 lakh are National Food Security Act (NFSA) cards. Eligibility for Food Security Cards (FSC) is based on income, land ownership, and specific vulnerabilities.

Uttam Kumar Reddy further stated that the State government plans to refine the eligibility criteria to ensure that all eligible households are covered under the Food Security schemes.