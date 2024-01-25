Mee Seva starts receiving applications for new ration cards in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is currently accepting applications for new ration cards in the state through its Mee Seva portal.

According to a report in DC, applicants can submit their applications before the end of February.

Exercise to eliminate bogus ration cards

Meanwhile, an exercise has been underway for the past few months to eliminate bogus ration cards in Telangana.

Recently, the Telangana government extended the deadline to complete ration card e-KYC. Devendra Singh Chouhan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies, issued an order extending the deadline for ration card e-KYC in Telangana until January 31, 2024.

Applications for new ration cards at Praja Palana centers in Telangana

The applications for new ration cards were also accepted during the recently concluded Praja Palana program held in Telangana from December 28 to January 6.

During the program, the highest number of applications were received for subsidized gas and financial assistance.

A total of 91.49 lakh women applied for subsidized LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500, whereas 92.23 lakh women applied for financial aid.