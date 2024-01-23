Telangana govt to soon provide Rs 500 LPG cylinders in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress government in Telangana is preparing to offer subsidized LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500 and a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2500 to eligible women in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

According to sources cited by DC, the Telangana Chief Minister, who recently returned from a tour to Davos, London, and Dubai, has instructed officials to start planning the implementation of the two schemes, which are part of the Maha Lakshmi Guarantee.

Lakhs applied for Rs 500 LPG cylinders in Hyderabad, other districts

In the recently concluded Praja Palana program held from December 28 to January 6, a total of 91.49 lakh women applied for the subsidized LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500. Additionally, during the program, 92.23 lakh women applied for financial aid. Subsidized gas and financial assistance received the highest number of applications compared to other guarantees.

The Congress government’s goal is to implement the two components of the Mahalakshmi scheme before the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls.

What is Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana?

The Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana, promised by the Congress, aims to provide Rs 2500 per month to women, offer LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and provide free bus travel for women in the TSRTC.

While the Congress government has initiated free bus travel for women in the TSRTC, the implementation of the promise to provide financial aid and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 in the state is still pending.

It remains to be seen whether the government will roll out schemes to provide financial aid and Rs 500 LPG cylinders in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts before the announcement of the MCC or not.