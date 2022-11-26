Telangana: Are Assembly elections near?

Hyderabad: Are the mid-term elections near in Telangana? The 8-year performance report on various schemes of government and especially for SC, ST, BC, minority, farmers and women is being released for the media. In the last one week, the report of 3 schemes related to the Minority Welfare Department was released.

Although, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the elections will be held on time, the periodic reports on the development and welfare schemes of the government, indicate that the government is preparing for the elections.

However, the most beneficial minority welfare schemes have been stalled for the past three years, the government’s claims remain intact. The Department of Information and Public Relations today issued a detailed note on the Minority Welfare Budget, Shadi Mubarak, establishment of residential schools, Oversees Scholarship Scheme and other schemes.

The government has claimed that for the financial year 2022-23, Rs.724.696 crores have been allocated for minority welfare in the budget. However, the government has not mentioned any issue or expenditure in the allocated budget. The report said that Shadi Mubarak scheme is being implemented for minorities like SC, ST, BC categories. From 2014-15 till date 228200 poor Muslim families have been provided assistance under Shadi Mubarak Scheme. A financial assistance of Rs.1,00,116 is given for the marriage of poor girls under this Scheme and 2162 crores have been released in the last 8 years.

204 minority residential schools and junior schools were established to provide free education from KG to PG. 130560 students are studying in minority institutions with modern facilities. 640 students are provided education in English medium in every residential school. Corporate style facilities are provided to 107 boys and 97 girls residential schools.

Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme was introduced in 2015-16 to provide higher education opportunity to minority students in foreign universities. 2725 students were selected and educational assistance of 436 crores was given. An assistance of Rs.20 lakh is given to each student. In the budget of 2022-23, Rs. 100 crores have been allocated for the overseas scholarships scheme.

40 crores have been released for the post-matric scholarship scheme to minority students and 150 crores released for fee reimbursement scheme.

The government has claimed that 66 Urdu translators have been appointed to implement Urdu as the second official language in government institutions.

110 moped vehicles were issued for the poor section of Muslims. Gift packets for poor Muslims in Ramadan, 5000 rupees per month honorarium to imams and muezzins. 100 minority candidates given civil services coaching every year, Rs.8.48 crores for renovation of Makkah Masjid, construction of AneesulGhurba Complex with Rs.39 crores, 50 crore project for development of Dargah Jahangir Peeran, construction of Jamia Nizamia Auditorium with Rs.14.65 crore, sanction of 40 crore for Islamic Cultural Convention Centre, Own Your Auto scheme by Minority Finance Corporation, Driver Empowerment programme, distribution of sewing machines, Loan disbursement and skill development schemes are mentioned in the government note.