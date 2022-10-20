Telangana: Asad Owaisi demands judicial recruitment exam in Urdu

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday demanded the Telangana government to hold the judicial recruitment examination in Urdu language.

In a letter addressed to the Telangana law minister A Indrakaran Reddy (also marked to Registrar for recruitment of Telangana high court) and chairperson of the Telangana State Public Service Commission, Asaduddin said a general recruitment notification has been issued for the years 2021 and 2022 to 50 posts of civil judges in the Telangana State Judicial Service.

Owaisi said that said rule and clause III (a) of the recruitment notification mandated that all candidates applying for posts of civil judge under direct recruitment must be able to read and write the Telugu language, said Owaisi. He took exception to Urdu being dropped in spite of it being the state’s official language.

Furthermore, the Hyderabad MP said that the scheme of written examination prescribed in Clause V (b)(iii) of the notification mandates a translation to be made from Telugu to English as part of the English paper carrying 100 marks.

“As you are aware Urdu has the status of an official language in the state of Telangana. In the year 2017, the State legislature amended the Telangana official Languages Act 1966 to including Urdu as second official language of the State. The Act mandates for both Telugu and Urdu to be used in matters of administration and while introducing bills or amendments; in all ordinances promulgated by the Governor; and in all orders, rules, regulations and bye-law issued by the Government,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief pointed out that Telugu language was not mandatory in all schools in the state till 2018. It was only after the enactment of the Telangana (compulsory teaching and learning of Telugu in schools) Act 2018, that Telugu was made a compulsory language in all schools from 2018-2019.

“The Act contemplated a phased implementation of Telugu as a compulsory subject. Prior to the enactment of the 2018 Act, Telugu was not compulsory in the State’s schools. There, applicants for judicial recruitment cannot be expected to proficient in the language,” Owaisi added in his letter about including Urdu language.

He added that the Telangana government issued a government order on May 17, notifying the languages of the district courts under Section 272 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973. Accordingly, Urdu was notified as language of Court in 31 out of the 33 districts of the State.

“Exclusion of Urdu language from the notification is inconsistent. It must be noted that the precondition of Telugu proficiency was not present prior to the year 2020. There I urge due consideration to the inclusion of a choice between Telugu or Urdu for recruitment of civil judges,” Asaduddin Owaisi urged.