Defected MLA disqualification hearing: Telangana Assembly bans media

Hyderabad: Ahead of the disqualification hearing of the defected BRS MLAs, the Telangana Assembly issued a notice barring the entry of media personnel from the legislature buildings.

They have also banned press briefings within the premises and barred visitors without prior permissions. Ex-MLC, Ex-MLA and Ex-MPs are also not permitted while current MLCs and MLAs have been permitted up to their respective legislature party offices only.

As for the petitioners, respondents and their advocates in the hearing, they have been asked not to carry mobile phones into the Court Hall and anyone found recording or taking photos or videos will have their gadgets confiscated and the concerned Advocate will not be allowed to appear in the proceedings.

MLA disqualification case

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is set to hear the petitions in the defected MLAs disqualification case on Monday, September 29.

The petitioners in the case are BRS MLAs Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Chinta Prabhakar and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy while the respondents are T Prakash Goud, K. Yadayya, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy.

The petitioners will face a cross-examination on Monday following which the respondents will be cross-examined on Wednesday, October 1.

The case stems from the alleged defection of 10 BRS MLAs to Congress after the 2023 Assembly elections.

The 10 MLAs that the BRS has accused of switching loyalties include Danam Nagender (Khairatabad constituency), Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), M Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), T Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), B Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal), G Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), and Kale Yadaiah (Chevella).

The BRS had approached the Supreme Court asking seeking directions to the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to decide expeditiously the disqualification petitions. Following which the top court on July 31, ordered the Speaker to decide on the disqualification within three months.

