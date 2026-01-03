Telangana Assembly Day 3: Harish Rao, Uttam exchange war of words

Hyderabad: The third day of the Telangana Legislative Assembly saw irrigation ministers, one present and the other former, charging at each other regarding the Palamuru–Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project. The Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed, annulling the two-child norm policy for contesting in local body polls. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attacked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) absence in the Assembly.

The Assembly was still in session at the time of publishing this report.

Bills tabled

The Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, was passed by the Assembly. The Bill scraps the two-child norm that disqualifies individuals with more than two children from contesting local body elections.

Also Read Telangana Assembly passes bill removing two-child norm for local polls

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu tabled the Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Amendment Bill, 2026. The amendment aims to provide “Direct Appointment” or employment to family members of famous figures, and not go through the TGPSC.

In 1994, the United Andhra Pradesh government passed a law stating that government jobs must be filled through the public service exams. This was done to stop politicians from giving government jobs to their friends, family, or party workers as favours.

On Saturday, January 3, Deputy CM Bhatti says the amendment will honour revered personalities who have made significant contributions in social and cultural aspects of Telangana’s growth.

It is currently being debated in the Assembly.

Palamuru–Ranga Reddy Project: Harish Rao vs Uttam

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy presented a PPT in the Assembly on the Palamuru–Ranga Reddy Project, stating only 30 per cent of the funds allocated have been spent on it and questioned the 90 per cent completion claim by senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders.

Uttam alleged the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led previous government spent Rs 27,000 crore but still “failed to irrigate a single land.”

He accused the party of ignoring the project and preferring to focus all on the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project. Due to the delays, the project costs rose from Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore, he said.

Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao launched a counter-offensive, describing Uttam Kumar’s PPT as “TMCs of lies and cusecs of ignorance.” He stood by the party’s 90 per cent work completed claims and challenged Uttam Kumar to conduct a joint on-site inspection. He took a jibe stating that BRS had spent Rs 27,000 crore for the project while the current government has failed to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

KCR signed death warrant for Telangana: Revanth

Targeting BRS supremo KCR, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised the former’s absence from the Assembly for two years. Calling him an experienced leader, the chief minister stressed how KCR’s presence was essential during discussions on critical issues such as water sharing.

He launched a scathing attack on KCR regarding the Krishna Water distribution, saying the former chief minister signed a “death warrant” for Telangana’s water rights when he “agreed to settle down with 299 TMC for Telangana even as it was entitled to 550 TMC based on the river basin.”

“KCR empowered Andhra Pradesh with a potent weapon,” Revanth charged.