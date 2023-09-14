Telangana Assembly polls: Artificial Intelligence takes center stage in campaigns

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, political parties and leaders are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to connect with voters and gather public opinion.

While social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube have been pivotal in previous campaigns, AI is poised to play a more significant role this time.

Several agencies have begun implementing AI strategies to improve their accessibility and performance during the elections.

Candidates from various political parties are leveraging AI to engage with constituents, raise awareness about their platforms, and gain insights into voter preferences and trends.

Beyond the urban centers of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, tech-savvy candidates in many districts of the state are employing AI to gather public opinion data and develop plans to address citizens’ concerns.

This shift towards AI marks a departure from the use of social media platforms as the primary medium for voter outreach.

Since 2014, social media has been a key tool for political communication across India. However, recent advancements in AI technology have led politicians and parties to engage specialized agencies for election campaigns and public opinion analysis.

As election season approaches, prospective candidates and leaders are also seeking to enhance their public image and popularity by partnering with these AI-focused agencies.