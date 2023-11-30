Telangana Assembly Polls: Mahesh Babu casts his vote in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Thursday arrived at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote in the ongoing Telangana Assembly elections.

The actor was seen donning a blue shirt at the polling booth. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh also shared a picture with his wife Namrata which he captioned, “Cast your vote! We just did! #EveryVoteMatters.”

The polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently joined the cast of the film ‘Animal’ at a promotional event in Hyderabad.

During the event, Mahesh Babu showered praises on Ranbir and called him the “best actor in India.”

At the event Mahesh Babu said, “I have told him this before also when I met him but I don’t think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I’m saying that I’m a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India.”