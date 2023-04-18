Telangana: Asst Engineer caught taking bribe in Vikarabad

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of the officer and his fingers of right hand tested positive results in a chemical test.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th April 2023 9:04 pm IST
Indian-American admits to multi-million kickback, bribery scheme
Bribery

Hyderabad: The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught the Assistant Engineer working at the office of the Deputy Executive Engineer of the Telangana State Education Women and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Vikarabad red-handed when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from a person for doing official work.

The Officer, Mohammed Irfan, demanded the bribe amount from M Prabhu for making entries in the record book with respect to works executed under the ‘Mana Vooru Mana Badi’ scheme.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of the officer and his fingers of right hand tested positive results in a chemical test.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, the officer allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 51,000 from the complainant.

The accused officer is arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th April 2023 9:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button