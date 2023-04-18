Telangana: Asst Engineer caught taking bribe in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught the Assistant Engineer working at the office of the Deputy Executive Engineer of the Telangana State Education Women and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Vikarabad red-handed when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from a person for doing official work.

The Officer, Mohammed Irfan, demanded the bribe amount from M Prabhu for making entries in the record book with respect to works executed under the ‘Mana Vooru Mana Badi’ scheme.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of the officer and his fingers of right hand tested positive results in a chemical test.

Earlier, the officer allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 51,000 from the complainant.

The accused officer is arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases Hyderabad.