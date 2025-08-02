Telangana has sufficient urea for current kharif season: Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, has affirmed that Telangana has adequate urea available for the ongoing Kharif season.

She made the statement in the Lok Sabha on Friday, August 1, responding to a question posed by BJP MP Raghunandan Rao.

Patel highlighted that all types of fertilisers have been declared as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act, 1985.

This provision empowers state governments to take action against black marketing, illegal stocking, and diversion of fertilisers for other purposes.

She further added that the ministry would initiate action if any complaints of artificial scarcity in the state are received.

The Union minister also provided data indicating a significant increase in urea-related figures in Telangana over the past decade.

According to her, urea requirements in the state have risen by 41.35 percent, availability by 65.91 percent, and sales by 61.46 percent during this period.