Telangana athlete Nandini wins gold in South Korea, CM congratulates

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for Telangana, 21-year-old athlete Agasara Nandini won the gold medal in the heptathlon at the Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, South Korea.

This marks a major victory for India, with Nandini becoming only the third Indian ever to achieve this feat.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated Nandini for her exceptional performance.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Winning the gold medal has brought international recognition to Telangana. My heartfelt congratulations and blessings to you for many more achievements ahead.”

Nandini clinched the top position by clocking 2:15.54 (885 points), ahead of China’s Jingyi, who finished with 759 points. She joins the elite list of Indian heptathlon gold medalists Swapna Barman (2017) and Soma Biswas (2005).

A student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Women’s Degree College in Sangareddy, Nandini is pursuing her final year of BA.

She completed her schooling up to 10th grade at Gurukul School, Narsingi. She was also the only athlete from Telangana to participate in athletics at the Asian Games.