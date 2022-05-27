Telangana: Auto driver gets Rs 7 lakh electricity bill in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: An auto driver in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district experienced the shock of his life when he received an electricity bill of over Rs 7 lakhs.

Sampath Madisetti of Chatakonda Hamali colony in Laxmidevipally village had an average monthly power cost of 500 rupees, and his house has three tube lights, a cooler, a refrigerator, and two fans.

Although the power consumption was only 117 units, Sampath Madisetti discovered that the bill produced was Rs 7,02,825. “At first, I misunderstood it for Rs 70,000 and was taken aback. However, when a friend informed me that it was actually Rs 7 lakh, I raced to the local power office in the hopes of receiving assistance,” he said.

After news travelled everywhere and pressure built up, officials ultimately adjusted the charge. A bill of Rs 675 has been sent to him. “I will pay this amount, but I was astonished that when I first went to the electricity office, about the bill, the officials were uninterested in my issue. Now I’m told that the system that computed the sum had a mistake” Sampath explained..