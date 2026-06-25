Telangana: Bakery fire in Asifabad guts Rs 20 lakh machinery

The fire was caused due to a short circuit.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Bakery employees address the media after fire in Asifabad
Bakery employees address the media after fire in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Bangalore Iyenger Bakery in Telangana’s Asifabad district early on Thursday, June 25, with machinery worth Rs 20 lakh getting gutted.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

In a video shared online, employees of the bakery said, “We had closed the bakery at 10:30 pm and went for dinner. There was a loud blast at 2 am, which led to a massive fire.”

Subhan Bakery

The employees ran out of the building and escaped the flames. After being alerted, the police and fire brigade arrived at the bakery and dowsed the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Asifabad fire officials said, “The fire was caused due to a short circuit at 2:15 am. One fire engine was deployed to douse the fire.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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