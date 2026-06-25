Telangana: Bakery fire in Asifabad guts Rs 20 lakh machinery

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Bangalore Iyenger Bakery in Telangana’s Asifabad district early on Thursday, June 25, with machinery worth Rs 20 lakh getting gutted.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

In a video shared online, employees of the bakery said, “We had closed the bakery at 10:30 pm and went for dinner. There was a loud blast at 2 am, which led to a massive fire.”

A fire broke out at the Bangalore Iyengar Bakery in Telangana's Asifabad district early on Thursday, June 25. Machinery worth Rs 20 lakh was gutted.



No casualties were reported in the incident. In a video shared online, employees of the bakery said, "We had closed the bakery at… pic.twitter.com/IRctp5pQjy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 25, 2026

The employees ran out of the building and escaped the flames. After being alerted, the police and fire brigade arrived at the bakery and dowsed the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Asifabad fire officials said, “The fire was caused due to a short circuit at 2:15 am. One fire engine was deployed to douse the fire.”