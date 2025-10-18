Telangana bandh underway over BC quota demand, parties join protest

Hyderabad: A statewide bandh protesting against the High Court’s stay order on 42 per cent quota to BCs in local body polls began in Telangana on Saturday, with all political parties, including the ruling Congress, supporting the agitation.

The Telangana High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections.

The shutdown, which began at 4 am, has disrupted TGSRTC bus services as protesters blocked depots in several districts. Essential services like medical shops and ambulances remain exempt.

Ruling Congress, opposition BRS, BJP, Telangana Jagruthi and other parties have extended full support to the bandh. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud urged party leaders, ministers, and legislators to participate.

BRS leaders, including former minister Srinivas Goud, joined demonstrations at various depots, criticising both Congress and BJP for failing to legislate on BC reservation while protesting on the streets.

In Hyderabad, major RTC depots like MGBS, Rathifile, and Amberpet witnessed protests, with buses confined to depots. Educational institutions and business establishments declared a holiday.

Telangana Jagruti, led by MLC K Kavitha, organised a human chain at Khairatabad demanding the implementation of the 42 percent BC quota and cooperation from the Centre.

Transport halt across districts

The bandh has paralysed transport across districts, including Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Khammam, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak, Nalgonda, and Adilabad. Bus services have largely stopped, schools remained closed, and streets wore a deserted look.

Protesters held sit-ins and rallies urging the government to ensure legal backing for enhanced BC reservations. Leaders declared that the agitation would continue until justice was achieved for the backward classes.