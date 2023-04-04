Telangana: Bandi challenges KCR to show his degree certificates

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday challenged chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to disclose his post-graduate degree certificates, before talking about the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“KCR has claimed to have completed his M Sc in political science. Let him disclose his certificates if he has guts, instead of making a hue and cry over the educational qualifications of the Prime Minister,” Sanjay said, while speaking to media after inspecting the arrangements for Modi’s public meeting scheduled to be held on April 8.

Sanjay said the Prime Minister would be coming to Hyderabad to flag off Vande Bharat Express, besides kickstarting the modernisation works of Secunderabad railway station and other projects.

“He would be addressing a rally at Secunderabad parade grounds at 10.30 am and I request all sections of people to attend his meeting in big numbers,” he said.

Reacting to the comments of KCR and his son KT Rama Rao on Modi’s educational qualifications, Sanjay said the Prime Minister had read the ‘entire Indian society’ and was leading the country on the ‘path of progress’.

“What has KCR studied? He claimed to have studied M Sc (political science). Let him disclose his certificate. He has done masters degree in making fake passports and creating fake certificates,” he alleged.

Recalling the Bharat Rashtra Samithi president’s claim that he had studied 80,000 books, Sanjay said the knowledge earned from those books was being used in running ‘drug, gambling and liquor mafia’, besides taking ‘huge kickbacks’ in the name of ‘commissions’. “KCR and his family members are educated fools,” he said.

Stating that KCR had converted a revenue surplus state into a state ridden with Rs 5 lakh crore debts. “BRS has become an acronym for beer, rum and scotch party. It is a gang of international dacoits, who looted the state through various schemes and scams,” he said.

Sanjay said while there have been a series of leaks of question papers, KCR and his family members are parking their ‘ill-gotten money’ in foreign countries. “His family which was confined to just a building at Nandinagar eight years ago had amassed huge wealth running into thousands of crores,” he alleged.

He claimed that senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai had said that KCR had offered to bear the election expenditure of all the opposition parties in the country if he was made the chairman of the opposition alliance. “It clearly shows how much ill-gotten money KCR had made to fund the election expenditure of all parties in the world,” he criticised.

The BJP president reiterated his demand for the resignation of KCR and the sacking of his son KT Rama Rao from the cabinet for the TSPSC question paper leakage and the leakage of Class X papers. “Has KCR ever reviewed their activities? Even the education minister should also resign,” he said.

Stating that the BJP would continue to fight till the culprits in the TSPSC question paper leakage are brought to book, Sanjay announced that very soon, the party would organise a march of the unemployed at Warangal with thousands of unemployed youth.

“Similar march would be held in all the district headquarters and later, a massive public meeting would be held in the state capital,” he declared.