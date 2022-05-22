Telangana: Bandi Sanjay accuses KCR of neglecting state for ‘national mission’

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of neglecting the state as the latter embarked on his national mission.

Kumar further alleged that the chief minister has undertaken a national tour in order to avoid meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on May 26. The opposition leader further accused KCR of being timid and said, “KCR is terribly scared of facing Modi. That is precisely why he fled to Delhi”.

He further added, “From there, he is running from one state to another despite knowing that the Prime Minister is coming to Hyderabad.” The Karim Nagar MP, further accused the chief minister of being rude for not attending the unveiling ceremony of the Statue of Equality in February this year.

Addressing a meeting with the BJP cadre at the party headquarters, Kumar took a dig at KCR for meeting the farmers in Delhi while they were protesting against the farm laws. “It was an attempt diverting the public attention as he did not care when thousands of farmers in the state died by suicide when they faced losses due to unsold paddy stock,” he remarked.

Attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government over employment issues he labelled the chief minister and minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao as people ‘who have lost sense’. The BJP leader went on to say, “KCR is the first chief minister who would not meet his own ministers and MLAs and he does nothing but sleeps at his farmhouse.”

The MP further accused Congress and TRS of spreading false information regarding the BJP following the opposition party’s Praja Sangrama Yatra.