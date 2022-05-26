Telangana: Bandi Sanjay challenges Owaisi to a mosque dig up contest

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday challenged Asaduddin Owaisi and ‘pseudo-secularists’ to a mosque dig-up contest in the state to ascertain if mosques in the state were built over the ruins of Hindu temples.

“If we find Shiva underneath, it is ours and if ‘Shevas’ (dead bodies) are found, it is yours,” he said challenging Owaisi.

Addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra held on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Karimnagar, he also promised to ban madrasas and end reservations for minorities in the state once the BJP comes to power. “We will ban Urdu permanently. Madrasas are centers for any bomb blast across the country. They are training centers for terrorist activities,” he said.

This comes at a time when claims of finding a ‘Shivling’ at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi were made after a court-ordered video survey was conducted. The Varanasi district court will hear the civil suit on the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex dispute on May 26.

Sanjay also said that a new film titled ‘The Razakar Files’ inspired by Vivek Agnihotri’s movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ will be made to depict the brutal atrocities committed by Razakars on the people of Telangana during the Nizam’s tyrannical rule. “It will serve as an ‘eye opener’ for the ‘pseudo secularists who indulge in minority appeasement politics,” he remarked.

“My objective is to bring ‘Rama Rajyam’ to Telangana and put an end to forceful religious conversions and the threat of Love Jihad,” he further said.

The yatra attracted huge crowds wearing saffron colors and was attended by numerous Hindu pontiffs and spiritual luminaries, among others. The police made extensive security arrangements in the town for the yatra to be conducted without any hiccups.