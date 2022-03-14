Telangana: Bandi Sanjay demands apology from KTR for Indian Army

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao to apologise to the Indian Army for his sensitive remarks during the Question Hour in the State Assembly.

While replying to a question in the Question Hour here in State Assembly on the implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP), KTR had said that water and power supplies will be cut off if the Secunderabad Cantonment Board continues to close roads aimlessly as it would cause inconvenience to locals.

“If we have to take tough action, we can. If they don’t understand, we have to do something. If necessary, we will cut the electricity supply there. If necessary, we will cut the water supply as well. We will see what they will do then,” KT Rama Rao had said on Saturday.

Remarking on the statement as irresponsible, Bandi Sanjay has asked for an apology from the Urban Development minister.

“When your father (CM KCR) goes to the farmhouse, the entire area in Gajwel is blocked. Shops are closed down and people face many difficulties. Police personnel spend day and night on the streets to protect you. Is that justified?” he asked the minister, adding that things can be sorted out with peaceful discussion instead of aggravating them.