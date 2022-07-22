Telangana: Bandi Sanjay launches ‘Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ program

Hyderabad: Telangana will witness all-round development, people will get benefits of various welfare schemes and employees will get salaries on time only if the BJP is voted to power, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar launched ‘Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ (people’s suffering-BJP’s reassurance), campaign to reach out to people in villages, lend an ear to their problems and “reassure” that the party stands by them.

Speaking after flagging of a motorcycle rally in Siddipet district, Kumar alleged that the state has gone bankrupt under TRS rule.

K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only chief minister, who has been ruling the state without going to the Secretariat for the last eight years, he claimed.

Charging that “irregularities’ committed by Rao will come out soon, Kumar said the former “must face ED investigation like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi”.

At Sircilla, Kumar expressed solidarity with the Village Revenue Assistants (VRA), who were protesting over their service-related issues.