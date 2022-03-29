Telangana: Bandi Sanjay seeks NRIs support to defeat TRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday sought support from NRIs to defeat the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)

The BJP MP came up with the slogan “Ek Dhakka Telangana Pakka,” implying that one push is needed to dethrone the TRS. Addressing a meeting with the NRIs, Kumar urged the attendees to extend their support to the second phase of his padayatra. He went on to say that Telangana has faced setbacks since its inception.

“There is no job notification until now. There is total autocracy here, and there is a need for a change of guard,” he stressed. The BJP leader alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) was raking up the Telangana sentiment once more.

Speaking of his Padayatra, Kumar said, “It is impossible to understand the problems of people sitting in comfortable rooms, so I embarked on a padayatra. This is the time to stand up for the state.”

It is to be noted that few Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members deflected to the BJP in Kumar’s presence at Chevella.