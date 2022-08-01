Telangana: Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra enters 3rd phase

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will start the third phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ (walkathon) on Tuesday. On Monday, the MP offered prayers to the Goddess at the Chaitanyapuri Sri Mahashakti Temple in Karimnagar.

The third phase of Sanjay’s padayatra will start from Yadagirigutta on August 2 and end at Hanmakonda Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple on August 26. It will continue for 24 days covering 325 kilometers across 125 villages.

The padayatra will go through Aleru, Bhuvanagiri, Munugodu, Nakirekal, Tungaturthi, Janagama, Palakurti, Station Ghanpur, Wardhannapet, Parakala, Warangal West and Warangal East constituencies.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay started the first leg of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Hyderabad’s Charminar Bhagyalakshmi Temple on August 28 last year and ended it in Husnabad. It went on for 36 days, over 438 kilometers across 8 districts, 19 assembly constituencies, and six parliament constituencies.

The second phase was started from the Gadwal district’s Alampur Jogulamba Ammavari temple. A plan was made to continue the walk for 31 days. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the party’s public meeting held at Tukkuguda, a suburb of Hyderabad, after the end of the second phase of the Padayatra.