Telangana: Bandi writes to KCR demanding new PRC for employees

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday wrote to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanding for constitution of a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and the implementation of revised pay scales for employees and teachers from July.

In the letter, Bandi Sanjay said that he learned that the state cabinet would be meeting on March 9 to discuss various issues and take crucial decisions.

“The biggest issue that needs to be discussed immediately is the constitution of PRC to decide on the pay revision of state government employees and teachers, who played a major role in the movement for separate Telangana state by stalling the administration for nearly 42 days,” said the BJP state president.

Apart from pay revision, Sanjay said the cabinet should also discuss the implementation of pre-poll promises made by KCR.

“The chief minister has a moral responsibility to protect the rights of the employees but he is cheating them at every stage,” he alleged.

Sanjay said that the validity of the first PRC, headed by CR Biswal, would expire by June 30 and the new PRC would have to be implemented from July 1.

He further said that the government did not release the fourth Dearness Allowance (DA) instalment until now.

“The first PRC report, which was supposed to be implemented with effect from July 1, 2018, had been delayed for nearly 21 months. Even the arrears have not been paid in several cases,” said Sanjay.

The BJP president said that the KCR government did not appoint a new PRC till now. “This is nothing but cheating lakhs of employees and teachers. How can revised pay scales be implemented without any committee report?” he asked.

Sanjay alleged that the government was trying to avoid revision of pay scales by deliberately dodging the appointment of a new PRC.

“These kinds of delaying tactics are not acceptable. This is a huge injustice to the employees. BJP will agitate on their behalf,” he said.

He demanded that the government appoint a new PRC immediately and get the report within three months and implement revised pay scales from July 1.

Sanjay alleged that the government is not paying salaries to the employees and teachers on the first day of each month.

“On the other hand, he ruined their lives by transferring them indiscriminately in the name of GO 317 implementation,” he said.

“Nearly 99 percent of the promises made by the chief minister before the last elections have not been implemented,” he said.

Sanjay said that the promises which were yet to be implemented are crop loan waiver, supply of free urea to farmers, one job in each family, payment of unemployment allowance, implementation of Dalit Bandhu for all Dalits, three acres of land to Dalits, Girijan Bandhu, Chenetha Bandhu etc.

“We demand that the forthcoming cabinet should discuss all these promises and take appropriate decisions. Otherwise, the BJP will take up people’s movements in a big way and the government alone would be held responsible for the people’s revolt,” Sanjay said.