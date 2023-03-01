Will bulldoze homes of rapists, murderers in Telangana: BJP’s Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that anyone who rapes or murders women would have their houses bulldozed if BJP wins the upcoming elections.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Mahila Morcha state executive committee meeting at the party headquarters, Bandi Sanjay said, “If the BJP comes to power in the state, it would pull down the houses of people who resort to murders and rapes of women using bulldozers on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.”

“Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier warned of plucking the eyes of those who perpetrated atrocities against women. But it turned out to be just empty talk. There is no security for women and girls belonging to SCs and STs,” said Sanjay.

He claimed that under the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in making an ST woman the President of India and alleged that under the rule of KCR, a woman is lying on the funeral pyre, referring to the suicide case of the Warangal PG medico, Dr D Preethi.

“There are 12 women ministers in Modi cabinet. Similarly, there are eight women governors and four chief ministers during the Modi regime,” he added.

“I wish more representatives of BJP Mahila Morcha would make it to the state assembly in the next elections. Those who work hard in the party would definitely get the posts and positions,” he said.

Sanjay also questioned the chief minister on his lack of response in the Warangal medico suicide case. “Right from the Jubilee Hills rape case to the death of Dr Preethi, there have been several such incidents. Unfortunately, KCR doesn’t respond or react to even a single incident,” he said.

“For KCR, only his daughter Kavitha represents the entire womenfolk and her organisation has been garnering all the funds,” said the BJP state chief.

Echoing similar sentiments about BRS leader K Kavitha, the national president of Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan said, “For the chief minister of Telangana, the empowerment of women only means the empowerment of his daughter. But for BJP, the empowerment of each woman is the true empowerment.”

Speaking about YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y S Sharmila, Bandi Sanjay said, “It is highly unfortunate that the BRS leaders are abusing women leaders like Y S Sharmila in a filthy language. This is against ancient Indian culture, which calls for respecting women like mothers and sisters. A true Indian never insults womenfolk.”

Bandi on Sunday remarked that in the case of Warangal Medico Preethi’s suicide, it is clearly visible that CM KCR is in support of ‘one community’.

Sanjay was indirectly referring to the deceased victim’s senior MA Saif, who belongs to the Muslim community and is the main accused in the case. Sanjay in the past had also referred to the case as a clear case of ‘love jihad’.