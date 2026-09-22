Telangana banks may see five-day closure as strike looms

Hyderabad: Bank customers in Telangana may face a five-day disruption in branch services from September 26 if bank employees and officers proceed with a three-day strike from September 28.

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) Telangana has advised customers to complete their banking work before the strike begins. The weekend before the strike, followed by the strike and the October 2 national holiday, could leave only two days in the week when branch services are available.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation representing seven bank employees’ and officers’ unions. The unions are seeking several demands, including the implementation of a five-day working week.

Why are bank employees planning a strike?

The proposed three-day strike is part of the second phase of the UFBU’s agitation. It follows a one-day strike held on September 11, which affected branch operations at public sector banks, regional rural banks and old general private banks.

The September strike, along with the weekend and the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, resulted in bank branches remaining closed for four consecutive days.

The UFBU has also announced a possible indefinite strike from October 26.

The main issue behind the latest agitation is the delay in implementing a five-day banking week. At present, bank employees have holidays on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

In December 2023, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and bank employees’ and officers’ unions recommended making all Saturdays holidays. The proposal included an additional 40 minutes of work on other working days.

Other demands of bank unions

The unions are also demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme and a change in the Dearness Allowance (DA) series for pensioners.

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A conciliation meeting is scheduled to be held at the office of the Chief Labour Commissioner in Delhi on September 22.