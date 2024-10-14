Telangana: BC Commission to conduct statewide caste survey from Oct 24

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes (BC) commission discussed its further action for the upcoming caste survey in the state in line with the Telangana government’s orders issued on October 9. The meeting was conducted on Monday, October 14 at the Khairatabad office.

It has been decided that the commission will oversee the survey program in coordination with the planning department. Following government directives, the BC Commission is tasked with determining the percentage of reservations to be allocated to Backward Classes in local bodies.

To gather insights and feedback, the commission plans to tour all districts and conduct public hearings in the old ten district headquarters, starting from October 24. A notification detailing this initiative will be issued soon.

To involve diverse perspectives, the commission has decided to consult various stakeholders and will hold meetings with intellectuals from the Backward Classes shortly.