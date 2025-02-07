Telangana BC commission worker caught red handed taking Rs 1L bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana caught an outsourcing employee working at Telangana Commission for Backward Classes red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Friday, February 7.

The accused Golla Srinivas was caught by the ACB, City Range 2 unit when he demanded and accepted Rs 1 lakh as a bribe, as the first instalment, to process a complainant.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused. Both hands tested positive in a chemical test.

Srinivas was arrested and is being produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases, at the Nampally Court.

