Telangana: BC welfare institutions to hold entrance exams on June 5

Hyderabad: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) will conduct an entrance exam on June 5 for students of Backwards Classes (BC) who are aiming to join intermediate and degree courses.

Mallaiah Battu, secretary of MJPTBCWREIS, said in a statement that the test will be conducted at the candidates’ respective district centers.

He said that 51905 students have applied for the entrance test for intermediate and degree courses in BC Gurukul colleges across the state. Of these, 45,735 applied for inter courses and 6170 girls applied for admission in women’s degree colleges.

For secondary school students of classes 6, 7 and 8, applications must be submitted online by June 2 to fill the vacant seats. Applicants will be give an entrance test on June 19. For complete details, visit the website or contact 040-23322377, 23328266.