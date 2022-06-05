Telangana: Birth, death certificates are now just a click away

Hyderabad: Now residents of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana need not have to make visits to concerned offices for birth and death certificates as they can download them online.

The commissioner and director of the municipal administration (CDMA) launched an initiative wherein government and private hospitals are provided with an option to enter the details of the birth and death online.

Once the details are registered online, a unique registration id will be generated and the same will be sent to the registered mobile number with a link to download it instantaneously.

As the CDMA tied up with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Hyderabad, parents will also get a 12-digit Aadhaar ID of the new born on the their registered mobile numbers.

The Aadhaar card without photo identification can be downloaded by clicking on the link received on the registered mobile number.