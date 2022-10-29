Telangana: BJP ‘agents’ surrender to cops in MLAs poaching case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police again took into custody three persons – Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy – who are linked to BJP and allegedly tried to poach TRS MLAs. The Telangana High Court asked the accused persons to surrender before within 24 hours earlier.

A team of cops landed at the house of Nanda Kumar at Shaikpet where all three persons were staying. After informing them about the High Court order, they were shifted to the Cyberabad commissioner of police’s office at Gachibowli. Their arrest comes just a week before the upcoming Munugode by-poll. The BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are likely to be in a tough fight.

Two days ago, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court had rejected the remand request of the three accused in the case. The statements were recorded and after other procedures the police will produce them before the ACB court again.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court on Saturday after hearing the petition filed by the Cyberabad police ordered three BJP-affiliated persons in the MLA poaching case to surrender before police for further investigation.

Two days ago, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court had rejected the remand request of the three accused in the case. The Cyberabad police had then moved to high court challenging the ACB court order.

The Telangana High Court set aside the order of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Court in the case and asked the three BJP linked persons to surrender before the police.

The three persons were arrested three days ago after allegedly trying to poach TRS MLAs, Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy. Rohit among them alerted the police alleging that they were contacted by ‘certain people’ claiming they were from the BJP, who asked the legislators to defect and join the BJP.

They TRS MLAs were reportedly offered prominent posts, contracts and huge cash in return, said Rohit Reddy in his complaint to the police. A trap was laid and all the three BJP ‘agents’ were caught at a farm house at Aziznagar Moinabad on Wednesday. The next day the police arrested them formally.