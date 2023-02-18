Telangana BJP alleges arrest of its social media activist; says Hindutva scaring BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged the arrest of its social media activist, Parandham, and demanded his immediate release.

“Hindutva atmosphere is sending chills down spine of BRS ! They’re trying to intimidate us with police cases. Parandham,

@BJP4Telangana social media activist was arrested by police. We demand his immediate release. Those who fight for Hindu dharma are termed as communal in TS,” he tweeted.

Sanjay said that he will keeping speaking about his religion. “Why shouldn’t I speak about Hindu Dharma ? I will speak about my religion. We need to fight for protecting Hinduism & work for establishing Rama Rajya with passion, commitment & honesty. Else people can’t survive & women will be left unprotected in kingdom of Razakars,” he further said.

The reason for the alleged arrest is yet to be known.

“Police ignore those who insult #Hinduism but will arrest those who work for protecting it. War has started. We will go to any extent to protect our BJP Karyakartas and social media activists. We’re ready to head to DGP Office or Pragathi Bhavan if necessary. Jai Sri Ram !,” he further said.

Sanjay on Saturday morning gave a call to the people of the state to set up statues of Maratha king Shivaji across all villages and towns in the state.

“Chatrapathi Shivaji worked hard to establish Hindu rule. His blood boiled when Mughals urinated on Shivlings as a child. Once he grew up, he warred with the Mughals and threw them out,” Sanjay remarked at a Shivaji statue launch event in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Sanjay further called for uniting the Hindu society by taking inspiration from Shivaji. “If Shivaji’s statues are not set up, there is a danger of the Hindu society being made fun of. I urge you all to not do time pass politics,” he said addressing the saffron party’s cadre.

The state BJP chief also said that the Hindu faith is not anti any other faith. “But it has become a fashion for some to insult Hinduism. It’s unfair to not respond when some people do that. Lord Ayyappa and Saraswati were insulted and a basic protest was also not put up,” he said.

Sanjay was referring to Bairi Naresh’s remarks on Hindu Gods that led to a huge controversy in the state.