Bandi calls for Shivaji statues across all villages in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday gave a call to people of the state to set up statues of Maratha king Shivaji across all villages and towns in the state.

“Chatrapathi Shivaji worked hard to establish Hindu rule. His blood boiled when Mughals urinated on Shivlings as a child. Once he grew up, he warred with the Mughals and threw them out,” Sanjay remarked at a Shivaji statue launch event in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Sanjay further called for uniting the Hindu society by taking inspiration from Shivaji. “If Shivaji’s statues are not set up, there is a danger of the Hindu society being made fun of. I urge you all to not do time pass politics,” he said addressing the saffron party’s cadre.

The state BJP chief also said that the Hindu faith is not anti any other faith. “But it has become a fashion for some to insult Hinduism. It’s unfair to not respond when some people do that. Lord Ayyappa and Saraswati were insulted and a basic protest was also not put up,” he said.

Also Read Telangana HC to enquire about Bairi Naresh’s solitary confinement

Sanjay was referring to Bairi Naresh’s remarks on Hindu Gods that led to a huge controversy in the state.