Telangana: BJP alleges ‘police harassment’ in Munugode, urges EC to deploy central forces

Hyderabad: Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday wrote to the state chief election officer urging him to deploy central forces in poll-bound Munugode alleging that the state police is harassing its party members.

“…the local police particularly from the ranks of circle inspector and below are targeting BJP cadre and harassing them and threatening with dire consequences to encounter them if they campaign in favour of BJP and also threatened that if they choose to give any complaint against their illegal acts, they would do away either their lives or through their known anti-social elements.

We submit that the state police authorities are very biased and acting very partial and harassing and troubling BJP cadre in all the possible ways and on the other hand supporting the candidature of the TRS party which is highly illegal and arbitrary during the model code of conduct and the same also amounts to corrupt practice which is not permissible,” the letter read.

The saffron party further alleged that the local police personnel have been making rounds through day and night and are making ‘hectic efforts’ to cause harm to the BJP candidate and the party workers’ life.

The BJP also claimed that the ruling TRS is mobilising money in many illegal ways for the election.

“It is further submitted that according to our reliable sources, we came to know that the TRS Party, which is the ruling party of the Government of Telangana state is making efforts to mobilise money in many illegal ways more specifically through ambulances and police vehicles for distributing the same to the voters with the malafied intention to influence the public in the coming bye-election to be held on

03.11.2022 for Munugode Constituency. In view of the power vested with them, there is every chance which cannot be denied,” the letter said.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for by-elections in Telangana’s Munugode and five other states.

Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission.

Bypolls will be held on two seats — Mokama and Gopalganj — of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7, the EC said.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the poll panel said in a statement.

Munugode byelection: A fight for power between Congress BJP and TRS

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will be going all out to wrest the Munugode Assembly seat in the impending by-election caused by the resignation of the sitting MLA of the Congress party, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ruling party plans to launch its poll campaign in the constituency, which is likely to witness a bitter triangular fight.

Treating it as a battle of prestige, the TRS will be leaving no stone unturned to achieve Mission Munugode to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from winning another by-election.

After wresting Dubbak and Huzurabad from TRS in 2020 and 2021 respectively, the BJP is keen to score a hat-trick of by-poll victories. The contest in Munugode is being seen as a semi-final by the major players ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections.

The seat fell vacant with the resignation of Reddy, who has switched loyalties to the BJP. He formally joined the BJP at a public meeting addressed by union home minister Amit Shah in Munugode on August 21.

Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who addressed a public meeting in the constituency a day before BJP’s rally, has entrusted the responsibility of the TRS campaign to 100 MLAs, MLCs and MPs.

The party is roping in 1,500 leaders and workers for the intensive campaign covering all the mandals, villages, and municipalities.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, already held a meeting with TRS leaders from the united Nalgonda district to chalk out the party’s strategy.

The MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will work under energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, who is the incharge of the party’s campaign in Munugode.

Each MLA is likely to be entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out the party campaign in two villages. As many as 88 MLAs are likely to camp in the constituency.

The ruling party has a strength of 103 MLAs, 36 MLCs and 17 MPs. Services of at least 100 of them will be utilized for the campaign. They will be given the responsibility of campaigning in 100 units (villages or wards).

Every MLA, MLC and MP is likely to bring 15 party members to Munugode for the campaign at the field level. They will go door-to-door and interact with voters and beneficiaries of various schemes of the state government. The leaders will also distribute the assistance under different schemes.

The congress announced its candidate, Palvai Sravanthi, for the polls scheduled to take place on November 3. TRS however has not yet announced its candidate for the by-election.

The ruling party’s focus on Munugode is significant in the wake of the BJP stepping up its efforts to capture power in the state.

The saffron party will be looking to repeat the success of the Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections to consolidate its position in the run-up to 2023 polls.

After failing to retain Huzurnagar’s seat in 2019 and wrest Nagarjuna Sagar from TRS last year, the Congress party is also desperate for a win.

The by-election in Huzurnagar was caused by the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy after he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 while the Nagarjuna Sagar’s seat fell vacant after the demise of a sitting legislator of TRS. Both the seats were won by the TRS.

The Congress party, which lost a dozen MLAs to TRS after the 2018 elections, fared badly in the by-elections for Dubbak and Huzurabad, which were wrested by BJP from TRS.

BJP’s Raghunandan Rao had won Dubbak in 2020 by a narrow margin of 1,079 votes against TRS candidate S. Sujatha, widow of S. Ramalinga Reddy whose death had caused the bypoll.

This victory gave new confidence to the BJP, which had won just one seat in the 119-member Assembly in the 2018 elections.

The BJP received a shot in the arm after Eatala Rajender joined its rank after he was dropped from the state Cabinet by KCR following allegations that he encroached lands of some farmers. Rajender resigned from the Huzurabad seat and contested the by-election as a BJP candidate.

Riding on the popularity of Rajender in the constituency, BJP won the by-election, dealing a big blow to TRS.

BJP now hopes that like Rajender, Rajagopal Reddy will give the party a big victory in Munugode to bolster its prospects in the next year’s elections.

Given the significance of the by-election for their Mission 2023, the saffron party is likely to rope in top Central leaders. The conduct of the party’s national executive in Hyderabad in July and a massive public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda has already boosted the morale of BJP cadres in the state.