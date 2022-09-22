Telangana: BJP announces 14 member panel for Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: For the impending by-election to the Munugode assembly constituency, the Telangana BJP State Unit has formed a 14-person steering committee under the direction of former MP and BJP national executive member G Vivek Venkataswamy.

The group includes BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP AP Jitendra Reddy, and actress Vijayashanti, according to State party general secretary P Premender Reddy. But it did not include the names of two MPs—Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Babu Rao and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

When union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived to attend Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations officially hosted by the central government at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad a few days ago, he reviewed the by-election preparations.

After taking part in the festivities, Shah visited the Haritha Plaza hotel in Begumpet and spoke with Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the state party president, and other top party figures. In order to win the Munugode assembly seat, he placed more emphasis on the by-election preparations that needed to be made.

