Telangana BJP chief compares self to post-Godhra Modi in open letter

Hyderabad: Stating that his arrest in the Class 10 examination paper leakage was part of the ‘larger conspiracy’ by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said such conspiracies would not demoralise the party and the cadre.

“Arresting me and harassing the BJP workers were like hitting the ball to the ground. We shall only bounce back with the same force,” Sanjay said in an open letter to the party leaders and cadre on the occasion of the BJP foundation day celebrations.

The letter was released through Sanjay’s brother Bandi Sravan Kumar, who called on him in Karimnagar jail in the morning, the saffron party said.

The BJP president said the BRS government had ‘foisted false cases’ against him only because he had taken up cudgels on behalf of 30 lakh unemployed youth who had suffered due to leakage of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, exposing the ‘failure of KCR’s son K T Rama Rao’, who holds the ‘responsibility’ for the same in the capacity of state IT minister.

“I am not new to facing cases, arrests, and imprisonments. I am ready to go to jail any number of times for the sake of people. My entire worry is about the future of 30 lakh unemployed youth, with whose lives the KCR government is playing. While his family members, party leaders, and cronies are getting plum positions, the unemployed youth who had fought for the formation of Telangana is being denied their legitimate right to get jobs,” he said.

Sanjay reminded that the BRS government had ‘taken the lives of 27 Intermediate students’ due to malpractices in spot valuation in the past and now, it was playing with the lives of Class 10 students.

“It was the BJP which had raised its voice in Parliament against sacrifices of youth during the movement for separate state. Now, it is the same BJP which is fighting for the cause of the unemployed and the students,” he remarked.

Stating that there is no question of succumbing to the conspiracies of KCR and giving up the fight, Sanjay recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had withstood ‘similar conspiracies’ hatched by the previous rulers against him post-Godhra violence in Gujarat in the form of court cases and ‘malicious campaign’ in the media.

“Yet, Modi did not backtrack and bounced back to power to become the Prime Minister of the country with the support of party workers,” he said.

The BJP president regretted that he was not able to be present at the Prime Minister’s meeting at Hyderabad on April 8 and appealed to the party leaders to mobilise huge crowds including the unemployed youth to the rally and make it a success.

Sanjay said the time had come to uproot the corrupt KCR government which was caught ‘neck-deep in various scams’ such as illicit liquor trade, drug peddling, question paper leakages, gambling, and land encroachments.

“Since the BJP is exposing all these scams involving KCR’s son and daughter, the government is targeting me and throwing me behind the bars in false cases, so as to damage the image of the BJP,” he said.

“Wednesday’s arrest ‘drama’ was only to divert the attention of the people from the allegation made by senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai who disclosed that KCR had offered to bear the entire election expenditure of all the opposition parties in the country if he was made the chairman of opposition front,” he added.