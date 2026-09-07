Telangana BJP chief detained over fee reimbursement protest

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao was detained outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, September 7, while protesting over fee reimbursement.

As the police were whisking Rao away, BJP leaders raised slogans of “CM Down Down” and “Idhemi Rajyam? Idhemi Rajyam? Dongala Rajyam, Dopidi Rajyam!” (What kind of governance/kingdom is this? What kind of governance is this? It is a kingdom of thieves, a kingdom of looters.”

Videos shared on social media showed Rao being made to sit in a police vehicle while his supporters tried to resist.

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Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party President N Ramchander Rao was detained outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, September 7, while protesting over fee reimbursement.



As Rao was being whisked away by the police, BJP leaders raised "CM Down Down " and "Idhemi Rajyam?… pic.twitter.com/ckSWnMV7ac — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 7, 2026

BJP protest over fee reimbursement

Rao has been raising the fee reimbursement issue over the last two weeks. On August 25, he initiated a 48-hour hunger strike demanding the immediate release of pending fee reimbursement dues for students across the state.

Also Read Telangana BJP chief begins hunger strike over fee reimbursement

Rao began the protest at the Telangana BJP headquarters in Hyderabad after police denied permission to hold the hunger strike at Dharna Chowk.

The BJP has launched the protest under the banner ‘Feesula Bakayi–BJP Ladayi’, demanding the release of Rs 15,000 crore in pending fee-reimbursement dues.

Addressing supporters at the hunger strike camp, Rao accused the Congress government of failing to clear the pending fee-reimbursement amounts.

He had said the delay was creating difficulties for students and affecting their ability to obtain certificates, pursue higher education, and seek job opportunities.

Rao claimed that the issue could affect nearly 40 lakh students in Telangana and said the BJP would continue its protest until the pending dues are released.