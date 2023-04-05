Telangana BJP chief’s arrest: Habeas corpus petition in HC

Hyderabad: A Telangana BJP leader has filed habeas corpus petition in Telangana High Court in connection with the arrest of party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Petitioner Surender Reddy has prayed to the court to direct the police to produce him before it. The petition will come up for hearing on Thursday.

The petitioner alleged that Sanjay was unlawfully arrested as he was not even told the reason for it.

The BJP leader stated that since Sanjay is a Member of Parliament, he can’t be arrested without a prior notice.

The petitioner argued that if a person is arrested under section 50 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), police should inform his family.

Sanjay was arrested past midnight from his in-laws’ house when he had gone there to attend a ceremony for his mother-in-law, who had passed away recently, the petitioner submitted to the court.

He also alleged that police neither informed Sanjay’s family as to why he was arrested nor allowed him to take tablets.

The petitioner named six respondents – Secretary, home department, DGP, Karimnagar and Rachakonda police commissioners and Bommala Ramaram circle inspector.

Police arrested Sanjay in Karimnagar in 10th class paper exam leak case amid high drama around 12.45 a.m. He was later taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

On Wednesday, Sanjay was taken to Warangal district where he would be produced before a magistrate.