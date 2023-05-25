Telangana: BJP councillor among 11 booked for assaulting Muslim family in Medak

Hyderabad: Police have booked 11 persons, including a BJP councillor, for allegedly assaulting a Muslim man and his family members while chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans in Narsapur of Medak district recently.

Even though the incident took place on May 7, and the case was filed on the same day, it came to light after a video of the incident went viral on Twitter on Thursday.

A Hindu supremacist mob, shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ brutally beating up a Muslim man and her pregnant sister in Telangana, India. The woman lost her baby. pic.twitter.com/EG7UDdjupZ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 25, 2023

The video purportedly shows a group of saffron-clad men assaulting Md Imran, 31, his mother and sister, who later suffered a miscarriage. Police, however, refused to link the miscarriage with the assault case.

Following the incident, Imran was arrested for assaulting one of the accused earlier that day. He was later released on bail and a case was filed against those who attacked him and his family.

What actually happened?

When contacted, Narsapur Circle Inspector (CI) said that Imran, who works at a restaurant, had an altercation with Lingam, 28, an HP gas delivery person. “Lingam was asked to deliver an empty gas cylinder. Instead, he brought a filled one. This led to a quarrel between the two and Imran hit Lingam with a chappal,” the CI told Siasat.com.

Lingam later returned with a group of saffron-clad men, who attacked Imran while raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. A Bharatiya Janata Party councillor, Goda Rajendar, was also among them.

Imran’s sister and mother tried to save him. They were also attacked. Imran’s sister, who was pregnant, suffered injuries leading to miscarriage.

Despite repeated attempts, Medak superintendent of police (SP) Rohini Priyadarshini could not be contacted for her comments.

Following the incident, police lodged FIRs against Imran as well as 11 attackers, including the BJP councillor. However, only Imran was arrested.

“We also lodged FIR against 11 persons and sent them warning notices. We even counselled both parties and tried to resolve the matter,” the CI said.

MBT demands action

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan condemned the incident and questioned the silence of Muslim leaders, including state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, over the incident.

He said, “Why are the prominent Muslim leaders silent? I agree Imran hitting Lingam was not right. But what kind of hooliganism is this that one brings a mob for revenge? Is there law and order left in this state?”

He alleged that Imran’s sister and mother were also beaten up. Her sister suffered a miscarriage. “I came to know that his sister was pregnant. She lost her baby and is currently undergoing medical treatment,” he added.

He also asked why police failed to take action against the accused, including the BJP councillor. “Sixteen days have passed and no one from the mob has been arrested,” he said.

Twitter responds

As the video of the incident went viral on Thursday, it evoked strong reactions from many Twitter users. Many posts tagged state DGP Anjani Kumar and Medak police commissioner and SP, demanding action against the assaulters.