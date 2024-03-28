Telangana: BJP demands CBI probe into phone tapping case

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC chief K Laxman on Thursday, March 28, demanded the Telangana government to ask for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged illegal phone tapping case.

“The tapping took place without the permission of the Union home ministry. Hard disks and data were destroyed as the change of government was taking place (after the 2023 Assembly polls)…” he said.

Responding to BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s (KTR) remarks that “two or three phones might have been tapped,” Laxman said that former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and KTR were primarily responsible for phone tapping.

Also Read Ex-Telangana min Errabelli denies allegations in phone tapping case

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should seek a probe by the CBI into the matter. BRS MLC K Kavitha played a role in the Delhi excise policy scam. KCR’s family is involved in the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and phone tapping. The public wants individuals who looted Telangana’s wealth to face punishment,” he remarked.

Speaking further, Laxman called KCR’s regime “dictatorial” and said that “dictators do not even trust their own shade and that is the reason why he tapped the phones of important politicians and media professionals.”