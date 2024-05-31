Telangana BJP holds dharna demanding CBI probe into phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of going soft on the phone-tapping case, BJP state unit demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During a protest held at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Friday on the infamous phone-tapping case, BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman questioned why no action was being taken against the accused in the phone-tapping case, though the accused have deposed their before the investigating agency naming those behind the phone-tapping.

Reminding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of his earlier statement that he too was a victim of phone-tapping, Laxman wondered whether the former was facing some pressure from the party high command in Delhi, to go easy with the investigation.

He said that BJP was going to continue its fight to expose the phone-tapping case before the people and in the courts.

Laxman also said that the Congress has failed to fulfill the assurances made by it regarding waiving-off crop loans and giving bonus for paddy. He expressed confidence in BJP securing more number of Lok Sabha seats than Congress this time.

Dismissing Laxman’s allegations and the demand from BJP to hand-over the case to CBI, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that since BJP and BRS (according to him) were secret allies, BJP was trying to bail-out BRS from the phone-tapping case.

He felt that the saffron party was demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, only to dilute the case after it goes to CBI. He said that the State government was taking swift steps to bring the culprits to book.