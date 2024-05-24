Telangana BJP leader’s son found dead in Australia

Hyderabad: A Telangana native was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Australia’s Sydney after the local police launched a probe into a missing case surrounding the deceased.

The deceased man, Arati Arvind Yadav, the son of Shadnagar BJP leader Arati Krishna Yadav from Shadnagar, settled in Sydney a decade ago.

According to reports, Arvind, a resident of Dermont Street, Hassall Grove, Sydney, Australia, left home on Monday, May 20 and never returned.

Subsequently, the police filed a missing case.

The car that the deceased was travelling in was found some distance away from the sea and the cops found the body in the sea, and based on the DNA investigation of the mortal remains, they confirmed that he was Arvind.

Reports stated that Arvind had booked flight tickets on Monday to return home with his pregnant wife and went out informing his wife that he was going out to visit a carwash.

The Sydney police are probing into the case to understand the circumstances around his mysterious death.