Telangana: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Assembly

Rajender was asked to apologise by the government chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar for referring to the Speaker as a 'robot' on September 6 shortly after the house convened on Tuesday.

Published: 13th September 2022 3:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was suspended from the Telangana State Assembly for making ‘disrespectful’ comments about the speaker.

Following his comments against Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was suspended from the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday for the remainder of the third meeting of the eighth session of the house.

In addition, he demanded that the BJP MLA retract his comments. Rajender was required to apologise to the chair for his “disrespectful” remarks, according to media reports.

According to Minister for Legislative Affairs V Prashanth Reddy, the speaker decides which parties are invited to the BAC meeting. Rajender was persuaded by him to apologise without reservation rather than providing more details.

