Telangana: BJP Munugode by-poll candidate promises Rs 1K cr from Centre

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Munugode by-election candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy assured the people that his party will help them in developing the constituency.

Addressing a gathering at Lenkelapally in Marriguda Mandal on Monday, he said that if elected to power, Rs.1,000 crore will be provided by the BJP-led central government for development works.

Explaining his resignation from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Komatirteddy said that the state government failed to respond to any of his requests for funds.

“Around 50,000 women of Munugode will be provided with loans worth Rs 2 lakh each from the Centre’s Mudra scheme. I would also hike Asara pensions to Rs 3,000 if elected to power,” Komatireddy said.

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and others also participated in the campaign.